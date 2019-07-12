Reviewing Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH)’s and Quantenna Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:QTNA)’s results

Quarterhill Inc. (NASDAQ:QTRH) and Quantenna Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:QTNA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quarterhill Inc. 1 1.32 N/A -0.41 0.00 Quantenna Communications Inc. 21 38611300.00 N/A 0.13 186.74

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quarterhill Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Quantenna Communications Inc. 0.00% 2.6% 2.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quarterhill Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Quantenna Communications Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Quantenna Communications Inc. is $24.5, which is potential -100.00% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Quarterhill Inc. and Quantenna Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.63% and 87.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.56% of Quarterhill Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.2% are Quantenna Communications Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quarterhill Inc. 0% -1.82% 9.26% -10.74% -22.3% 9.38% Quantenna Communications Inc. -0.45% -0.62% 33.83% 42.63% 68.46% 67.87%

For the past year Quarterhill Inc. was less bullish than Quantenna Communications Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Quantenna Communications Inc. beats Quarterhill Inc.

Quarterhill Inc., an intellectual property licensing company, develops, acquires, and licenses various patented technologies. The company licenses its patents to companies that sell products utilizing a range of technologies, including Wi-Fi, WiMAX, LTE, CDMA, DSL, DOCSIS, Bluetooth, V-Chip, and 3D television, as well as automotive headlight assemblies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, video streaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, computer gaming, smart meter monitoring, and LED lighting. It also manages the intellectual property of third party inventors. The companyÂ’s technologies are used in products in the communications and consumer electronics, medical, industrial, semiconductor, automotive, and aerospace markets. It licenses its intellectual property to approximately 290 companies worldwide. The company was formerly known as Wi-LAN Inc. and changed its name to Quarterhill Inc. in June 2017. Quarterhill Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Quantenna Communications, Inc. designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking for telecommunications service provider market in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax. It offers its products for home networking applications, including home gateways, repeaters, and set-top boxes, as well as retail, outdoor, small and medium business, enterprise networking, and consumer electronics applications. The company sells its Wi-Fi solutions directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers; and third-party distributors. Quantenna Communications, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.