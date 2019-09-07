Reviewing Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)’s and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)’s results

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix Corporation 27 13.21 N/A -1.52 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 7 4.54 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Quanterix Corporation and Tocagen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Quanterix Corporation and Tocagen Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

Quanterix Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Tocagen Inc. which has a 5 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Tocagen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Quanterix Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Quanterix Corporation and Tocagen Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Tocagen Inc.’s consensus target price is $11, while its potential upside is 248.10%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.3% of Quanterix Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Tocagen Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year Quanterix Corporation has 69.2% stronger performance while Tocagen Inc. has -35.2% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Quanterix Corporation beats Tocagen Inc.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.