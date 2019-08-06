Reviewing Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)’s and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s results

This is a contrast between Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix Corporation 26 17.85 N/A -1.52 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 22 18.57 N/A -4.10 0.00

Demonstrates Quanterix Corporation and Theravance Biopharma Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 619.9% -47.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Quanterix Corporation and Theravance Biopharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s average price target is $50, while its potential upside is 151.64%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.3% of Quanterix Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 88.1% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% are Quanterix Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.3% of Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 13.62% 23.08% -11.69% -17.2% -10.59% -18.52%

For the past year Quanterix Corporation has 69.2% stronger performance while Theravance Biopharma Inc. has -18.52% weaker performance.

Summary

Theravance Biopharma Inc. beats Quanterix Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.