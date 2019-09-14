Reviewing Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)’s and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix Corporation 27 15.26 N/A -1.52 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Quanterix Corporation and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4%

Liquidity

3.1 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Quanterix Corporation. Its rival Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Quanterix Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Quanterix Corporation and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.3% and 7.5%. Insiders owned 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67%

For the past year Quanterix Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Quanterix Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.