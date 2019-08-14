Reviewing Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)’s and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s results

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix Corporation 26 14.85 N/A -1.52 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 11.02 N/A -0.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Quanterix Corporation and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Quanterix Corporation is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. Quanterix Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Quanterix Corporation and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s consensus target price is $8, while its potential upside is 46.25%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.3% of Quanterix Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year Quanterix Corporation had bullish trend while Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Quanterix Corporation beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.