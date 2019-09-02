Reviewing Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)’s and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s results

Since Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix Corporation 27 13.95 N/A -1.52 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 22 38.55 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Quanterix Corporation and Morphic Holding Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Quanterix Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Morphic Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 4.6 Quick Ratio. Morphic Holding Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Quanterix Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Quanterix Corporation and Morphic Holding Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Morphic Holding Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $32 consensus target price and a 72.97% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.3% of Quanterix Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% are Quanterix Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Quanterix Corporation has stronger performance than Morphic Holding Inc.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats Quanterix Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.