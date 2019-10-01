Reviewing Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)’s and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s results

Since Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix Corporation 25 0.00 13.66M -1.52 0.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 24.70M -1.55 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Quanterix Corporation and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Quanterix Corporation and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix Corporation 53,821,907.01% -76.6% -47.9% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 1,116,990,005.88% -57.5% -27.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Quanterix Corporation is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.1. Meanwhile, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Quanterix Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.3% of Quanterix Corporation shares and 79.4% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22%

For the past year Quanterix Corporation has 69.2% stronger performance while Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has -14.22% weaker performance.

Summary

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. beats Quanterix Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.