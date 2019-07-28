Reviewing Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)’s and Its Peers results

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Quanterix Corporation has 70.4% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its competitors. 12.1% of Quanterix Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Quanterix Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -60.40% -40.50% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Quanterix Corporation and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix Corporation N/A 25 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Quanterix Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanterix Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

Quanterix Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $28.5, suggesting a potential downside of -10.21%. The potential upside of the peers is 133.00%. Quanterix Corporation’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Quanterix Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanterix Corporation -4.9% -0.9% -0.77% 30.79% 15.25% 19.72% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Quanterix Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Quanterix Corporation are 3.3 and 3. Competitively, Quanterix Corporation’s competitors have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Quanterix Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Quanterix Corporation.

Dividends

Quanterix Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Quanterix Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.