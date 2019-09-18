Reviewing Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)’s and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix Corporation 27 13.96 N/A -1.52 0.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 92304.98 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Quanterix Corporation and Edesa Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9% Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

Quanterix Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Edesa Biotech Inc. which has a 9.2 Current Ratio and a 9 Quick Ratio. Edesa Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Quanterix Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Quanterix Corporation and Edesa Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.3% and 25.9% respectively. Quanterix Corporation’s share held by insiders are 5.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year Quanterix Corporation had bullish trend while Edesa Biotech Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Edesa Biotech Inc. beats Quanterix Corporation.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.