Reviewing Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)’s and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR)’s results

Both Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix Corporation 27 13.67 N/A -1.52 0.00 CytRx Corporation N/A 41.71 N/A -0.31 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9% CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

The shares of both Quanterix Corporation and CytRx Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 72.3% and 10.22% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, CytRx Corporation has 8.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2% CytRx Corporation 1.14% 4.41% -34.85% -35.8% -69.25% -20.9%

For the past year Quanterix Corporation had bullish trend while CytRx Corporation had bearish trend.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.