Reviewing Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)’s and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix Corporation 24 18.47 N/A -1.43 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 3 29.69 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Quanterix Corporation and Compugen Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Quanterix Corporation and Compugen Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -40.5% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -61.8% -46.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Quanterix Corporation is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Compugen Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. Compugen Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Quanterix Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.4% of Quanterix Corporation shares and 21.9% of Compugen Ltd. shares. About 12.1% of Quanterix Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanterix Corporation -4.9% -0.9% -0.77% 30.79% 15.25% 19.72% Compugen Ltd. 0.57% 0.28% -4.86% 5.71% 6.67% 62.21%

For the past year Quanterix Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Compugen Ltd.

Summary

Compugen Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Quanterix Corporation.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.