Reviewing Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)’s and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s results

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix Corporation 25 18.36 N/A -1.43 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.87 0.00

In table 1 we can see Quanterix Corporation and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -40.5% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -80.7%

Liquidity

Quanterix Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.9 Current Ratio and a 3.9 Quick Ratio. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Quanterix Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Quanterix Corporation and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 543.71% and its average target price is $10.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.4% of Quanterix Corporation shares and 75.1% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 12.1% of Quanterix Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanterix Corporation -4.9% -0.9% -0.77% 30.79% 15.25% 19.72% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -20.23% -19.61% -49.26% -55.43% -12.77%

For the past year Quanterix Corporation has 19.72% stronger performance while Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has -12.77% weaker performance.

Summary

Quanterix Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.