Reviewing Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)’s and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix Corporation 26 18.56 N/A -1.52 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 22.84 N/A -1.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Quanterix Corporation and Chimerix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Quanterix Corporation are 3.1 and 2.6. Competitively, Chimerix Inc. has 13.6 and 13.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Chimerix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Quanterix Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Quanterix Corporation and Chimerix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Competitively the average target price of Chimerix Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 6.54% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Quanterix Corporation and Chimerix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.3% and 76.5%. Quanterix Corporation’s share held by insiders are 5.4%. Competitively, 1.6% are Chimerix Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year Quanterix Corporation was more bullish than Chimerix Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Chimerix Inc. beats Quanterix Corporation.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.