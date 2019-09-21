Reviewing Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)’s and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s results

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix Corporation 27 14.24 N/A -1.52 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Quanterix Corporation is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.1. Meanwhile, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.8 while its Quick Ratio is 10.8. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Quanterix Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Quanterix Corporation and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.3% and 57.1% respectively. Quanterix Corporation’s share held by insiders are 5.4%. Comparatively, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year Quanterix Corporation has stronger performance than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats Quanterix Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.