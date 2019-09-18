Reviewing Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)’s and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)’s results

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix Corporation 27 13.96 N/A -1.52 0.00 Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Quanterix Corporation and Biofrontera AG’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Quanterix Corporation and Biofrontera AG’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Quanterix Corporation and Biofrontera AG are owned by institutional investors at 72.3% and 2.04% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 0.04% are Biofrontera AG’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2% Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89%

For the past year Quanterix Corporation was more bullish than Biofrontera AG.

Summary

Quanterix Corporation beats Biofrontera AG on 4 of the 7 factors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.