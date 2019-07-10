Reviewing Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)’s and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)’s results

Both Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix Corporation 24 18.51 N/A -1.43 0.00 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.46 N/A -2.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Quanterix Corporation and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -40.5% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -99.2% -58.6%

Liquidity

3.3 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Quanterix Corporation. Its rival Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.7 respectively. Quanterix Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Quanterix Corporation and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.4% and 41.9%. About 12.1% of Quanterix Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanterix Corporation -4.9% -0.9% -0.77% 30.79% 15.25% 19.72% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -4.82% -4.24% -55.37% -76.49% -84.1% -37.8%

For the past year Quanterix Corporation has 19.72% stronger performance while Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has -37.8% weaker performance.

Summary

Quanterix Corporation beats Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.