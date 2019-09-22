Reviewing Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)’s and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s results

We are comparing Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix Corporation 27 14.24 N/A -1.52 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 62 111.46 N/A -2.68 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9% AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15%

Liquidity

Quanterix Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, AnaptysBio Inc. which has a 17 Current Ratio and a 17 Quick Ratio. AnaptysBio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Quanterix Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, AnaptysBio Inc.’s consensus target price is $75, while its potential upside is 81.99%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Quanterix Corporation and AnaptysBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2% AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8%

For the past year Quanterix Corporation has 69.2% stronger performance while AnaptysBio Inc. has -15.8% weaker performance.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.