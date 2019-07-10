Reviewing Quantenna Communications Inc. (QTNA)’s and QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)’s results

Both Quantenna Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:QTNA) and QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantenna Communications Inc. 21 38611300.00 N/A 0.13 186.74 QUALCOMM Incorporated 64 4.37 N/A 1.81 47.60

Demonstrates Quantenna Communications Inc. and QUALCOMM Incorporated earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. QUALCOMM Incorporated appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Quantenna Communications Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Quantenna Communications Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than QUALCOMM Incorporated, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Quantenna Communications Inc. and QUALCOMM Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantenna Communications Inc. 0.00% 2.6% 2.2% QUALCOMM Incorporated 0.00% 31.3% 6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Quantenna Communications Inc. is 4.7 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, QUALCOMM Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Quantenna Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than QUALCOMM Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Quantenna Communications Inc. and QUALCOMM Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantenna Communications Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 QUALCOMM Incorporated 0 5 5 2.50

$24.5 is Quantenna Communications Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -100.00%. Competitively QUALCOMM Incorporated has an average target price of $83.08, with potential upside of 8.53%. Based on the data delivered earlier, QUALCOMM Incorporated is looking more favorable than Quantenna Communications Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.2% of Quantenna Communications Inc. shares and 82.9% of QUALCOMM Incorporated shares. Insiders owned 1.2% of Quantenna Communications Inc. shares. Competitively, QUALCOMM Incorporated has 0.09% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quantenna Communications Inc. -0.45% -0.62% 33.83% 42.63% 68.46% 67.87% QUALCOMM Incorporated 2.03% 50.86% 67.2% 52.08% 52.03% 51.57%

For the past year Quantenna Communications Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than QUALCOMM Incorporated.

Summary

QUALCOMM Incorporated beats on 8 of the 12 factors Quantenna Communications Inc.

Quantenna Communications, Inc. designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking for telecommunications service provider market in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax. It offers its products for home networking applications, including home gateways, repeaters, and set-top boxes, as well as retail, outdoor, small and medium business, enterprise networking, and consumer electronics applications. The company sells its Wi-Fi solutions directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers; and third-party distributors. Quantenna Communications, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

QUALCOMM Incorporated develops, designs, manufactures, and markets digital communications products and services in China, South Korea, Taiwan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA), and other technologies for use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of certain wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, WCDMA, CDMA TDD, and/or LTE standards, as well as their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including digital media, e-commerce, healthcare, and wearable devices for supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications. The company also develops and offers products for implementation of small cells; mobile health products and services; software products, and content and push-to-talk enablement services to wireless operators; and development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors. In addition, it licenses chipset technology and products for data centers. QUALCOMM Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.