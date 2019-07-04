Reviewing Quantenna Communications Inc. (QTNA)’s and Its Competitors results

Quantenna Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:QTNA) is a company in the Communication Equipment industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Quantenna Communications Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.92% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Quantenna Communications Inc. has 1.2% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 11.23% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Quantenna Communications Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantenna Communications Inc. 0.00% 2.60% 2.20% Industry Average 5.95% 37.09% 7.17%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Quantenna Communications Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Quantenna Communications Inc. N/A 20 186.74 Industry Average 86.18M 1.45B 77.66

Quantenna Communications Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Quantenna Communications Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Quantenna Communications Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantenna Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.14 2.53 2.66

As a group, Communication Equipment companies have a potential upside of 88.82%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Quantenna Communications Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quantenna Communications Inc. -0.45% -0.62% 33.83% 42.63% 68.46% 67.87% Industry Average 4.03% 14.75% 18.48% 20.76% 34.73% 31.70%

For the past year Quantenna Communications Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Quantenna Communications Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.7. Competitively, Quantenna Communications Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.41 and has 2.72 Quick Ratio. Quantenna Communications Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Quantenna Communications Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Quantenna Communications Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Quantenna Communications Inc. beats Quantenna Communications Inc.’s competitors on 4 of the 6 factors.

Quantenna Communications, Inc. designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking for telecommunications service provider market in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax. It offers its products for home networking applications, including home gateways, repeaters, and set-top boxes, as well as retail, outdoor, small and medium business, enterprise networking, and consumer electronics applications. The company sells its Wi-Fi solutions directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers; and third-party distributors. Quantenna Communications, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.