Reviewing Quanta Services Inc. (PWR)’s and Its Competitors results

As General Contractors company, Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Quanta Services Inc. has 92.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 92.02% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Quanta Services Inc. has 1.2% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 2.54% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Quanta Services Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanta Services Inc. 0.00% 10.10% 5.20% Industry Average 3.37% 12.23% 5.85%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Quanta Services Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Quanta Services Inc. N/A 37 15.29 Industry Average 165.20M 4.91B 15.69

Quanta Services Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Quanta Services Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanta Services Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.50 2.38

Quanta Services Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $47.5, suggesting a potential upside of 44.07%. As a group, General Contractors companies have a potential upside of 27.17%. Given Quanta Services Inc.’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quanta Services Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Quanta Services Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanta Services Inc. -2.32% -4.25% -7.4% 6.37% 12.44% 24.32% Industry Average 0.00% 0.00% 2.73% 16.06% 9.06% 27.60%

For the past year Quanta Services Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Quanta Services Inc. are 2 and 2. Competitively, Quanta Services Inc.’s competitors have 1.68 and 1.63 for Current and Quick Ratio. Quanta Services Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Quanta Services Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.16 shows that Quanta Services Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Quanta Services Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.00 which is 0.20% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Quanta Services Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Quanta Services Inc.’s rivals beat Quanta Services Inc.

Quanta Services, Inc. provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions comprising design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services. It also provides emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure. In addition, this segment designs, installs, and maintains renewable energy generation facilities comprising solar, wind, and various types of natural gas generation facilities, as well as related switchyards and transmission infrastructure; constructs electric power generation facilities; and designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring. Further, it installs traffic networks; cable and control systems for light rail lines; and ancillary telecommunication infrastructure services. Its Oil and Gas Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions to customers involved in the development and transportation of natural gas, oil, and other pipeline products. Its services include the design, installation, repair, and maintenance of pipeline transmission and distribution systems, gathering systems, production systems, storage systems, and compressor and pump stations, as well as related trenching, directional boring, and automatic welding services. This segment also provides pipeline protection, integrity testing, rehabilitation and replacement, and fabrication of pipeline support systems and related structures and facilities; and infrastructure services for the offshore and inland water energy markets. In addition, it designs, installs, and maintains fueling systems, as well as water and sewer infrastructure. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.