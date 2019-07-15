Reviewing Quanta Services Inc. (PWR)’s and Comfort Systems USA Inc. (NYSE:FIX)’s results

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) and Comfort Systems USA Inc. (NYSE:FIX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the General Contractors. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanta Services Inc. 36 0.47 N/A 2.45 14.57 Comfort Systems USA Inc. 51 0.87 N/A 3.10 15.67

Table 1 demonstrates Quanta Services Inc. and Comfort Systems USA Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Comfort Systems USA Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Quanta Services Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Quanta Services Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comfort Systems USA Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Quanta Services Inc. and Comfort Systems USA Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanta Services Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 5.2% Comfort Systems USA Inc. 0.00% 23.6% 11.2%

Volatility and Risk

Quanta Services Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.1. Comfort Systems USA Inc.’s 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Quanta Services Inc. is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Comfort Systems USA Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Quanta Services Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Comfort Systems USA Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Quanta Services Inc. and Comfort Systems USA Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanta Services Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Comfort Systems USA Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The upside potential is 17.00% for Quanta Services Inc. with consensus target price of $44.67. On the other hand, Comfort Systems USA Inc.’s potential upside is 7.73% and its consensus target price is $57. The information presented earlier suggests that Quanta Services Inc. looks more robust than Comfort Systems USA Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Quanta Services Inc. and Comfort Systems USA Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.2% and 96.1% respectively. 1.1% are Quanta Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.5% are Comfort Systems USA Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanta Services Inc. -5.63% -11.36% 0.2% 2.38% -2.25% 18.5% Comfort Systems USA Inc. -3.09% -15.02% -2.47% -16.03% 8.49% 11.15%

For the past year Quanta Services Inc. was more bullish than Comfort Systems USA Inc.

Summary

Comfort Systems USA Inc. beats Quanta Services Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Quanta Services, Inc. provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions comprising design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services. It also provides emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure. In addition, this segment designs, installs, and maintains renewable energy generation facilities comprising solar, wind, and various types of natural gas generation facilities, as well as related switchyards and transmission infrastructure; constructs electric power generation facilities; and designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring. Further, it installs traffic networks; cable and control systems for light rail lines; and ancillary telecommunication infrastructure services. Its Oil and Gas Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions to customers involved in the development and transportation of natural gas, oil, and other pipeline products. Its services include the design, installation, repair, and maintenance of pipeline transmission and distribution systems, gathering systems, production systems, storage systems, and compressor and pump stations, as well as related trenching, directional boring, and automatic welding services. This segment also provides pipeline protection, integrity testing, rehabilitation and replacement, and fabrication of pipeline support systems and related structures and facilities; and infrastructure services for the offshore and inland water energy markets. In addition, it designs, installs, and maintains fueling systems, as well as water and sewer infrastructure. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as industrial process piping. The company provides its services for office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and manufacturing plants; healthcare, education, and government facilities; and other commercial, industrial, and institutional facilities. It serves building owners and developers, general contractors, architects, consulting engineers, and property managers in the commercial, industrial, and institutional HVAC markets. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.