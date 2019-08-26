Reviewing Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX)’s and Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX)’s results

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) and Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) have been rivals in the General Building Materials for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanex Building Products Corporation 17 0.62 N/A -0.35 0.00 Trex Company Inc. 71 7.07 N/A 2.19 37.38

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Quanex Building Products Corporation and Trex Company Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanex Building Products Corporation 0.00% -2.6% -1.4% Trex Company Inc. 0.00% 38.7% 27.9%

Risk & Volatility

Quanex Building Products Corporation has a 1.21 beta, while its volatility is 21.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Trex Company Inc. is 109.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.09 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Quanex Building Products Corporation are 2.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Trex Company Inc. has 2.7 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Trex Company Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Quanex Building Products Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Quanex Building Products Corporation and Trex Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanex Building Products Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Trex Company Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Quanex Building Products Corporation has a 13.64% upside potential and a consensus price target of $19. Trex Company Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $77.33 average price target and a -7.76% potential downside. Based on the data shown earlier, Quanex Building Products Corporation is looking more favorable than Trex Company Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Quanex Building Products Corporation and Trex Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 98.8%. Quanex Building Products Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, Trex Company Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanex Building Products Corporation 1.25% -1.9% 11.56% 23.56% 8.26% 37.01% Trex Company Inc. 14.69% 14.95% 24.2% 21.09% 27.52% 37.72%

For the past year Quanex Building Products Corporation was less bullish than Trex Company Inc.

Summary

Trex Company Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Quanex Building Products Corporation.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the window and door industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Products and International Extrusion. It offers flexible insulating glass spacers; extruded vinyl profiles; window and door screens; and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, hardware, conservatory roof components, kitchen and bath cabinet doors and components, solar edge tapes, and other products. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the residential new construction, and residential remodeling and replacement markets through sales representatives, direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales agents. Quanex Building Products Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards. The company also provides railing products, such as Trex Transcend Railing for use with Trex decking products and other decking materials; Trex Select Railing for consumers, who desire a simple clean finished look for their decks; and Trex Signature aluminum railing for contemporary look. In addition, it offers Trex Transcend Porch Flooring and Railing System, an integrated system of porch components and accessories; and Trex Seclusions fencing product, which includes structural posts, bottom and top rails, pickets, and decorative post caps. Further, the company provides steel deck framing systems under the Trex Elevations name; Trex DeckLighting, a line of energy-efficient LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps; and Trex LandscapeLighting products. Additionally, it acts as a licensor in various licensing agreements with third parties to manufacture and sell products under Trex name, including Trex Outdoor Furniture; Trex RainEscape, an above joist deck drainage system; Trex CustomCurve that allows contractors to heat and bend Trex products; Trex Pergolas, a cellular PVC trim product; Diablo Trex Blade, a saw blade for wood-plastic composite decking; Trex SpiralStairs and structural steel posts; and Trex Outdoor Kitchens, Cabinetry, and Storage. The company sells its products through wholesale distributors, retail lumber dealers, and Home Depot and LoweÂ’s stores. Trex Company, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Winchester, Virginia.