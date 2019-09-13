Reviewing Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX)’s and Its Rivals results

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) is a company in the General Building Materials industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Quanex Building Products Corporation has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 64.68% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Quanex Building Products Corporation has 0.7% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 7.22% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Quanex Building Products Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanex Building Products Corporation 0.00% -2.60% -1.40% Industry Average 2.54% 15.99% 6.96%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Quanex Building Products Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Quanex Building Products Corporation N/A 17 0.00 Industry Average 47.02M 1.85B 56.27

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Quanex Building Products Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanex Building Products Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.60 2.08 2.63

$19 is the consensus target price of Quanex Building Products Corporation, with a potential downside of -1.09%. As a group, General Building Materials companies have a potential upside of 48.48%. Based on the results given earlier, Quanex Building Products Corporation is looking more favorable than its rivals, research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Quanex Building Products Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanex Building Products Corporation 1.25% -1.9% 11.56% 23.56% 8.26% 37.01% Industry Average 4.06% 5.82% 17.90% 33.31% 18.77% 45.95%

For the past year Quanex Building Products Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Quanex Building Products Corporation are 2.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Quanex Building Products Corporation’s rivals have 2.74 and 1.85 for Current and Quick Ratio. Quanex Building Products Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Quanex Building Products Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

Quanex Building Products Corporation has a beta of 1.21 and its 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Quanex Building Products Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.32 which is 32.45% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Quanex Building Products Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Quanex Building Products Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the window and door industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Products and International Extrusion. It offers flexible insulating glass spacers; extruded vinyl profiles; window and door screens; and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, hardware, conservatory roof components, kitchen and bath cabinet doors and components, solar edge tapes, and other products. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the residential new construction, and residential remodeling and replacement markets through sales representatives, direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales agents. Quanex Building Products Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.