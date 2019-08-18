Reviewing Qualys Inc. (QLYS)’s and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB)’s results

Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualys Inc. 86 11.02 N/A 1.47 58.96 QAD Inc. 32 2.15 N/A 0.28 118.74

In table 1 we can see Qualys Inc. and QAD Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. QAD Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Qualys Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Qualys Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than QAD Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Qualys Inc. and QAD Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualys Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 10.3% QAD Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Qualys Inc. and QAD Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualys Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 QAD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$92.71 is Qualys Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 9.98%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89% of Qualys Inc. shares and 11.32% of QAD Inc. shares. Insiders held 15.3% of Qualys Inc. shares. Competitively, 76.61% are QAD Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qualys Inc. -2.53% 0.06% -4.36% 3.16% -1.97% 15.81% QAD Inc. 0.06% 4.4% 10.03% 5.61% -5.47% 11.86%

For the past year Qualys Inc. has stronger performance than QAD Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Qualys Inc. beats QAD Inc.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.