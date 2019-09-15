Reviewing Qualys Inc. (QLYS)’s and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO)’s results

We are contrasting Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualys Inc. 85 10.45 N/A 1.47 58.96 PROS Holdings Inc. 57 11.41 N/A -1.70 0.00

Demonstrates Qualys Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Qualys Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualys Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 10.3% PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -103.3% -13.8%

Risk & Volatility

Qualys Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.33 beta. PROS Holdings Inc.’s 1.11 beta is the reason why it is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Qualys Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, PROS Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. PROS Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Qualys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Qualys Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualys Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 PROS Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Qualys Inc.’s upside potential is 18.12% at a $94.4 average target price. PROS Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $69 average target price and a 9.77% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Qualys Inc. appears more favorable than PROS Holdings Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 89% of Qualys Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.14% of PROS Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% are Qualys Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of PROS Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qualys Inc. -2.53% 0.06% -4.36% 3.16% -1.97% 15.81% PROS Holdings Inc. 6.65% 14.04% 42.41% 112.32% 92.45% 130.45%

For the past year Qualys Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than PROS Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Qualys Inc. beats PROS Holdings Inc.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.