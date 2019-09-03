Reviewing Qualys Inc. (QLYS)’s and Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)’s results

We are contrasting Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) and Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualys Inc. 86 10.13 N/A 1.47 58.96 Five9 Inc. 53 12.82 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Qualys Inc. and Five9 Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Qualys Inc. and Five9 Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualys Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 10.3% Five9 Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.4%

Risk & Volatility

Qualys Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.33. Five9 Inc.’s 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.52 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Qualys Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Five9 Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.1 and its Quick Ratio is 6.1. Five9 Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Qualys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Qualys Inc. and Five9 Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualys Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Five9 Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 21.12% for Qualys Inc. with average price target of $94.4. On the other hand, Five9 Inc.’s potential upside is 9.49% and its average price target is $67.5. The data provided earlier shows that Qualys Inc. appears more favorable than Five9 Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Qualys Inc. and Five9 Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89% and 0%. About 15.3% of Qualys Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Five9 Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qualys Inc. -2.53% 0.06% -4.36% 3.16% -1.97% 15.81% Five9 Inc. 1.88% -5.22% -6.8% -0.02% 53.42% 12.92%

For the past year Qualys Inc. was more bullish than Five9 Inc.

Summary

Qualys Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Five9 Inc.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. It also provides a set of management applications, including workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.