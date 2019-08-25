Reviewing Qualys Inc. (QLYS)’s and Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)’s results

Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) and Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualys Inc. 86 10.74 N/A 1.47 58.96 Brightcove Inc. 10 2.70 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Qualys Inc. and Brightcove Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualys Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 10.3% Brightcove Inc. 0.00% -26% -12.5%

Risk & Volatility

Qualys Inc. has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Brightcove Inc.’s 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.86 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Qualys Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Brightcove Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Qualys Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Brightcove Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Qualys Inc. and Brightcove Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualys Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Brightcove Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 15.01% for Qualys Inc. with consensus target price of $94.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Qualys Inc. and Brightcove Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89% and 85.4%. Insiders owned 15.3% of Qualys Inc. shares. Competitively, Brightcove Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qualys Inc. -2.53% 0.06% -4.36% 3.16% -1.97% 15.81% Brightcove Inc. 6.67% 19.54% 25.18% 63.89% 47.69% 77.27%

For the past year Qualys Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Brightcove Inc.

Summary

Qualys Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Brightcove Inc.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company primarily offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service with various features and functionalities, including file support, quality and control, platform and security, and account and integration; Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service, which addresses the limitations of traditional online video ad insertion technology; and Perform, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Gallery, a cloud-based service that enables customers to create and publish video portals; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; and Lift, a solution to defeat ad blockers, optimize ad delivery, and deliver a TV-like viewing experience across connected platforms. Further, the company provides account management, professional services, support, and online and onsite training services. Brightcove Inc. offers its solutions to media companies, broadcasters, publishers, brands, and corporations, as well as governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and other regions. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.