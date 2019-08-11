Reviewing Qualys Inc. (QLYS)’s and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)’s results

Since Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualys Inc. 86 10.85 N/A 1.47 58.96 Arco Platform Limited 35 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Qualys Inc. and Arco Platform Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Qualys Inc. and Arco Platform Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualys Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 10.3% Arco Platform Limited 0.00% -10.3% -8.3%

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Qualys Inc. Its rival Arco Platform Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.9 and 11.7 respectively. Arco Platform Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Qualys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Qualys Inc. and Arco Platform Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualys Inc. 1 3 4 2.50 Arco Platform Limited 0 1 0 2.00

$91.38 is Qualys Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 10.11%. Competitively the average price target of Arco Platform Limited is $46, which is potential -7.74% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Qualys Inc. looks more robust than Arco Platform Limited as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 89% of Qualys Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Arco Platform Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 15.3% of Qualys Inc. shares. Comparatively, Arco Platform Limited has 0.44% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qualys Inc. -2.53% 0.06% -4.36% 3.16% -1.97% 15.81% Arco Platform Limited -1.91% 0.5% 40.17% 75.16% 0% 99.55%

For the past year Qualys Inc. was less bullish than Arco Platform Limited.

Summary

Qualys Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Arco Platform Limited.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.