Reviewing Qualstar Corporation (QBAK)’s and Its Peers results

Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ:QBAK) is a company in the Diversified Electronics industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Qualstar Corporation has 16.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 52.90% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Qualstar Corporation has 0.8% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 11.49% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Qualstar Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualstar Corporation 0.00% 14.40% 10.40% Industry Average 60.16% 14.76% 9.23%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Qualstar Corporation and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Qualstar Corporation N/A 6 10.32 Industry Average 182.07M 302.65M 19.49

Qualstar Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Qualstar Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Qualstar Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualstar Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.73 2.80

As a group, Diversified Electronics companies have a potential upside of 78.80%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Qualstar Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qualstar Corporation -3.18% -12.52% -7.5% -8.32% -30.84% -1.33% Industry Average 2.96% 5.46% 12.91% 30.56% 25.80% 45.28%

For the past year Qualstar Corporation has -1.33% weaker performance while Qualstar Corporation’s peers have 45.28% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Qualstar Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Qualstar Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 3.60 and has 2.69 Quick Ratio. Qualstar Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Qualstar Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

Qualstar Corporation is 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.36. Competitively, Qualstar Corporation’s rivals are 22.86% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Dividends

Qualstar Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Qualstar Corporation’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors Qualstar Corporation.

Qualstar Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power supplies under the N2Power brand; and data storage systems under the Qualstar brand worldwide. It offers switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices. The company also provides automated magnetic tape libraries used to store, retrieve, and manage electronic data primarily in network computing environments, as well as provide data storage solutions for organizations requiring backup, recovery, and archival storage of critical data. Its tape libraries include cartridge tape drives, tape cartridges, and robotics that move the cartridges from their storage locations to the tape drives under software control. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, information technology departments, and small and medium businesses through distributor and reseller network, distributors, and independent outside sales representatives. Qualstar Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.