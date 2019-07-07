Reviewing Qualstar Corporation (QBAK)’s and Its Competitors results

As Diversified Electronics company, Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ:QBAK) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.7% of Qualstar Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.71% of all Diversified Electronics’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 37.62% of Qualstar Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.00% of all Diversified Electronics companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Qualstar Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualstar Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 50.99% 13.50% 8.43%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Qualstar Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Qualstar Corporation N/A 6 7.35 Industry Average 164.55M 322.72M 20.31

Qualstar Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Qualstar Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Qualstar Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualstar Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.60 2.20 2.71

The competitors have a potential upside of 106.04%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Qualstar Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qualstar Corporation 4.48% -8.77% -11.36% 2.15% -47.28% -0.38% Industry Average 11.86% 10.64% 16.29% 26.26% 20.44% 36.62%

For the past year Qualstar Corporation has -0.38% weaker performance while Qualstar Corporation’s competitors have 36.62% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Qualstar Corporation are 3.6 and 2.6. Competitively, Qualstar Corporation’s competitors have 3.52 and 2.62 for Current and Quick Ratio. Qualstar Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Qualstar Corporation’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Qualstar Corporation has a beta of 0.6 and its 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Qualstar Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.24 which is 23.51% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Qualstar Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Qualstar Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Qualstar Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power supplies under the N2Power brand; and data storage systems under the Qualstar brand worldwide. It offers switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices. The company also provides automated magnetic tape libraries used to store, retrieve, and manage electronic data primarily in network computing environments, as well as provide data storage solutions for organizations requiring backup, recovery, and archival storage of critical data. Its tape libraries include cartridge tape drives, tape cartridges, and robotics that move the cartridges from their storage locations to the tape drives under software control. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, information technology departments, and small and medium businesses through distributor and reseller network, distributors, and independent outside sales representatives. Qualstar Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.