Reviewing Qualstar Corporation (QBAK)’s and Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:DLB)’s results

Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ:QBAK) and Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:DLB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Electronics. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualstar Corporation 6 0.92 N/A 0.71 7.35 Dolby Laboratories Inc. 64 5.33 N/A 2.80 23.27

In table 1 we can see Qualstar Corporation and Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Dolby Laboratories Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Qualstar Corporation. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Qualstar Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Dolby Laboratories Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Qualstar Corporation and Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualstar Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Dolby Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 10.9%

Risk and Volatility

Qualstar Corporation has a 0.6 beta, while its volatility is 40.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.84 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Qualstar Corporation is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.6. Meanwhile, Dolby Laboratories Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. Dolby Laboratories Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Qualstar Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.7% of Qualstar Corporation shares and 93.8% of Dolby Laboratories Inc. shares. Insiders owned 37.62% of Qualstar Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qualstar Corporation 4.48% -8.77% -11.36% 2.15% -47.28% -0.38% Dolby Laboratories Inc. 1.5% -1.09% 1.12% -5.62% 4.01% 5.19%

For the past year Qualstar Corporation had bearish trend while Dolby Laboratories Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors Dolby Laboratories Inc. beats Qualstar Corporation.

Qualstar Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power supplies under the N2Power brand; and data storage systems under the Qualstar brand worldwide. It offers switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices. The company also provides automated magnetic tape libraries used to store, retrieve, and manage electronic data primarily in network computing environments, as well as provide data storage solutions for organizations requiring backup, recovery, and archival storage of critical data. Its tape libraries include cartridge tape drives, tape cartridges, and robotics that move the cartridges from their storage locations to the tape drives under software control. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, information technology departments, and small and medium businesses through distributor and reseller network, distributors, and independent outside sales representatives. Qualstar Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, including Dolby Digital Plus for digital television, mobile, and Internet-based services; Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound in the home; and AAC & HE-AAC, an audio coding technologies used to broadcast, download, and streaming content. Its audio technologies also comprise Dolby TrueHD, an audio coding technology for content providers; Dolby Atmos, an object-oriented audio technology for home theaters, device speakers, and headphones; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding system that addresses the current and future needs of broadcast and streaming entertainment services; Dolby Voice, an audio conferencing technology; and Dolby Vision, an imaging technology for cinema, digital television, and other consumer devices, as well as HEVC, a digital video codec with higher bandwidth efficiency used in a range of media devices. In addition, the company designs and manufactures audio and imaging products, such as digital cinema servers, Dolby Cinema audio products, and other products for the film production, cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Further, it offers an array of services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast, and home entertainment. The company serves film studios, content creators, post-production facilities, cinema operators, broadcasters, and video game designers. It sells its products directly to the end users, as well as through dealers and distributors worldwide. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.