Reviewing Qualstar Corporation (QBAK)’s and Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)’s results

Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ:QBAK) and Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) are two firms in the Diversified Electronics that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualstar Corporation 6 0.75 N/A 0.50 10.32 Bel Fuse Inc. 20 0.21 N/A 1.90 8.67

Table 1 highlights Qualstar Corporation and Bel Fuse Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Bel Fuse Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Qualstar Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Qualstar Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Bel Fuse Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Qualstar Corporation and Bel Fuse Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualstar Corporation 0.00% 14.4% 10.4% Bel Fuse Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.6% of Qualstar Corporation shares and 76.72% of Bel Fuse Inc. shares. Qualstar Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.08% of Bel Fuse Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qualstar Corporation -3.18% -12.52% -7.5% -8.32% -30.84% -1.33% Bel Fuse Inc. 1.6% -3.74% -29.95% -28.37% -27.52% -10.48%

For the past year Qualstar Corporation has stronger performance than Bel Fuse Inc.

Summary

Qualstar Corporation beats Bel Fuse Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Qualstar Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power supplies under the N2Power brand; and data storage systems under the Qualstar brand worldwide. It offers switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices. The company also provides automated magnetic tape libraries used to store, retrieve, and manage electronic data primarily in network computing environments, as well as provide data storage solutions for organizations requiring backup, recovery, and archival storage of critical data. Its tape libraries include cartridge tape drives, tape cartridges, and robotics that move the cartridges from their storage locations to the tape drives under software control. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, information technology departments, and small and medium businesses through distributor and reseller network, distributors, and independent outside sales representatives. Qualstar Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries worldwide. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components. The company also provides power solutions and protection products comprising front-end power supplies; board-mount power products; industrial power products; module products; and circuit protection products. In addition, it offers expanded beam fiber optic connectors, cable assemblies, and active optical devices; copper-based connectors/cable assemblies; radio frequency connectors, cable assemblies, microwave devices, and low loss cables; and RJ connectors. The company sells its products under the Bel, TRP Connector, MagJack, Signal, Bel Power Solutions, Power-One, Melcher, Stratos, Fibreco, Cinch, Johnson, Trompeter, Midwest Microwave, Semflex, and Stewart Connector brands through direct strategic account managers, regional sales managers working with independent sales representative organizations, or authorized distributors. Bel Fuse Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.