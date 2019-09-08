Reviewing QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)’s and Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC)’s results

Both QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QUALCOMM Incorporated 70 3.78 N/A 1.81 40.38 Optical Cable Corporation 4 0.34 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights QUALCOMM Incorporated and Optical Cable Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QUALCOMM Incorporated 0.00% 31.3% 6% Optical Cable Corporation 0.00% -15.4% -8.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.63 beta indicates that QUALCOMM Incorporated is 63.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Optical Cable Corporation’s beta is 0.67 which is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of QUALCOMM Incorporated are 1.6 and 1.4. Competitively, Optical Cable Corporation has 3.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Optical Cable Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than QUALCOMM Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for QUALCOMM Incorporated and Optical Cable Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QUALCOMM Incorporated 0 5 5 2.50 Optical Cable Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

QUALCOMM Incorporated has an average price target of $85.7, and a 8.70% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both QUALCOMM Incorporated and Optical Cable Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 78.6% and 15.7% respectively. Insiders held 0.09% of QUALCOMM Incorporated shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.4% of Optical Cable Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QUALCOMM Incorporated -3.57% -5.62% -15.29% 45.82% 17.92% 28.55% Optical Cable Corporation -4.57% -11.94% -21.01% 4.44% 3.25% -1.31%

For the past year QUALCOMM Incorporated had bullish trend while Optical Cable Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

QUALCOMM Incorporated beats Optical Cable Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated develops, designs, manufactures, and markets digital communications products and services in China, South Korea, Taiwan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA), and other technologies for use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of certain wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, WCDMA, CDMA TDD, and/or LTE standards, as well as their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including digital media, e-commerce, healthcare, and wearable devices for supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications. The company also develops and offers products for implementation of small cells; mobile health products and services; software products, and content and push-to-talk enablement services to wireless operators; and development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors. In addition, it licenses chipset technology and products for data centers. QUALCOMM Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair. It also offers fiber optic connectivity products, including fiber optic wall mounts, cabinet mount and rack mount enclosures, pre-terminated fiber optic enclosures, fiber optic connectors, splice trays, fiber optic jumpers, plug and play cassette modules, pre-terminated fiber optic cable assemblies, adapters, and accessories. In addition, the company provides copper connectivity products comprising category compliant patch panels, jacks, plugs, patch cords, faceplates, surface mounted boxes, distribution and multi-media boxes, copper rack mount and wall mount enclosures, cable assemblies, cable organizers, and other wiring products for datacenter, telecommunications closet, equipment room, and workstation applications. Further, it offers network, data storage, and telecommunications management systems, such as data cabinets, wall-mount enclosures, cable management systems, and open frame relay racks for commercial and residential use; and datacom wiring products, such as various enclosures, modules, and modular outlets for single dwelling and multiple dwelling residential uses. Additionally, the company provides specialty fiber optic connectors and connectivity components, ruggedized copper datacom connectors, and related systems and solutions for military and harsh environment applications. It sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and end-users. Optical Cable Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.