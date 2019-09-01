Reviewing QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)’s and Its Competitors results

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is a company in the Communication Equipment industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.6% of QUALCOMM Incorporated’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.76% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.09% of QUALCOMM Incorporated shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.00% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has QUALCOMM Incorporated and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QUALCOMM Incorporated 0.00% 31.30% 6.00% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing QUALCOMM Incorporated and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio QUALCOMM Incorporated N/A 69 40.38 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

QUALCOMM Incorporated has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio QUALCOMM Incorporated is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QUALCOMM Incorporated 0 5 5 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.15 2.69

QUALCOMM Incorporated currently has a consensus target price of $85.7, suggesting a potential upside of 10.20%. As a group, Communication Equipment companies have a potential upside of 69.92%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, QUALCOMM Incorporated make equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of QUALCOMM Incorporated and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QUALCOMM Incorporated -3.57% -5.62% -15.29% 45.82% 17.92% 28.55% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year QUALCOMM Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of QUALCOMM Incorporated are 1.6 and 1.4. Competitively, QUALCOMM Incorporated’s peers have 3.45 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than QUALCOMM Incorporated.

Risk & Volatility

QUALCOMM Incorporated is 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.63. Competitively, QUALCOMM Incorporated’s peers are 4.56% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Dividends

QUALCOMM Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

QUALCOMM Incorporated’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors QUALCOMM Incorporated.

QUALCOMM Incorporated develops, designs, manufactures, and markets digital communications products and services in China, South Korea, Taiwan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA), and other technologies for use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of certain wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, WCDMA, CDMA TDD, and/or LTE standards, as well as their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including digital media, e-commerce, healthcare, and wearable devices for supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications. The company also develops and offers products for implementation of small cells; mobile health products and services; software products, and content and push-to-talk enablement services to wireless operators; and development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors. In addition, it licenses chipset technology and products for data centers. QUALCOMM Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.