Reviewing QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)’s and Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s results

As Communication Equipment businesses, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QUALCOMM Incorporated 69 3.67 N/A 1.81 40.38 Cisco Systems Inc. 54 3.87 N/A 2.74 20.23

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for QUALCOMM Incorporated and Cisco Systems Inc. Cisco Systems Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than QUALCOMM Incorporated. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QUALCOMM Incorporated 0.00% 31.3% 6% Cisco Systems Inc. 0.00% 32.1% 12.8%

Risk & Volatility

QUALCOMM Incorporated is 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.63 beta. Competitively, Cisco Systems Inc.’s 17.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of QUALCOMM Incorporated. Its rival Cisco Systems Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.6 respectively. Cisco Systems Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than QUALCOMM Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

QUALCOMM Incorporated and Cisco Systems Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QUALCOMM Incorporated 0 5 5 2.50 Cisco Systems Inc. 0 4 4 2.50

The upside potential is 12.10% for QUALCOMM Incorporated with consensus price target of $85.7. Competitively the consensus price target of Cisco Systems Inc. is $54.78, which is potential 15.89% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Cisco Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than QUALCOMM Incorporated, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

QUALCOMM Incorporated and Cisco Systems Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.6% and 77.7%. Insiders held roughly 0.09% of QUALCOMM Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.07% of Cisco Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QUALCOMM Incorporated -3.57% -5.62% -15.29% 45.82% 17.92% 28.55% Cisco Systems Inc. -3.2% 1.21% -0.32% 18.6% 31.37% 27.86%

For the past year QUALCOMM Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than Cisco Systems Inc.

Summary

Cisco Systems Inc. beats QUALCOMM Incorporated on 7 of the 11 factors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated develops, designs, manufactures, and markets digital communications products and services in China, South Korea, Taiwan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA), and other technologies for use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of certain wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, WCDMA, CDMA TDD, and/or LTE standards, as well as their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including digital media, e-commerce, healthcare, and wearable devices for supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications. The company also develops and offers products for implementation of small cells; mobile health products and services; software products, and content and push-to-talk enablement services to wireless operators; and development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors. In addition, it licenses chipset technology and products for data centers. QUALCOMM Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications products, conferencing products, collaboration endpoints, and business messaging products; data center products, such as blade and rack servers, series, fabric interconnects, and management software solutions; wireless products consisting of wireless access points, WLAN controllers, cloud and appliances based services, and integrated software services. In addition, the company offers security products, including network and data center security, advanced threat protection, Web and email security, access and policy, unified threat management, and advisory, integration, and managed services; and other products, such as emerging technologies and other networking products. Further, the company offers a distributed file system for hyperconvergence that enables server-based storage systems; service provider video software and solutions; and technical support services and advanced services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through channel partners, such as systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.