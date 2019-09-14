Reviewing QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)’s and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC)’s results

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QUALCOMM Incorporated 71 3.76 N/A 1.81 40.38 B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 3 0.36 N/A 0.26 10.91

In table 1 we can see QUALCOMM Incorporated and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than QUALCOMM Incorporated. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QUALCOMM Incorporated 0.00% 31.3% 6% B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 0.00% 8.1% 4.5%

Volatility and Risk

QUALCOMM Incorporated’s 1.63 beta indicates that its volatility is 63.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.86 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of QUALCOMM Incorporated are 1.6 and 1.4. Competitively, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. has 2.1 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than QUALCOMM Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for QUALCOMM Incorporated and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QUALCOMM Incorporated 0 5 5 2.50 B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

QUALCOMM Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 9.30% and an $85.7 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

QUALCOMM Incorporated and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.6% and 4.2%. Insiders held 0.09% of QUALCOMM Incorporated shares. Competitively, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. has 24.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QUALCOMM Incorporated -3.57% -5.62% -15.29% 45.82% 17.92% 28.55% B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 4.73% 2.31% 10.77% 17.07% 15.66% 32.72%

For the past year QUALCOMM Incorporated has weaker performance than B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

Summary

QUALCOMM Incorporated beats B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. on 10 of the 11 factors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated develops, designs, manufactures, and markets digital communications products and services in China, South Korea, Taiwan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA), and other technologies for use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of certain wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, WCDMA, CDMA TDD, and/or LTE standards, as well as their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including digital media, e-commerce, healthcare, and wearable devices for supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications. The company also develops and offers products for implementation of small cells; mobile health products and services; software products, and content and push-to-talk enablement services to wireless operators; and development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors. In addition, it licenses chipset technology and products for data centers. QUALCOMM Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and (RFID) and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers. This division also provides inventory and quality control management of components entering production lines; and inventory management services for ongoing projects. The RFID and Mobile Solutions division offers hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID system for libraries. It also develops LIVESTOCK, a software application that enables livestock operators to manage, track, support, and plan day-to-day tasks; CarID, a solution to identify and track vehicles for transportation-related settings; Warehouse Management System, a data collection solution for logistics management in stores and warehouses; and Mfgr., a production line tracking solution for manufacturing companies. In addition, this division provides site surveys, business requirements analysis, system design and configuration, implementation, testing, deployment, and workforce training services; maintenance and repair services for data collection equipment, as well as warehouse and on-site service plans; on-site inventory count services in various fields; and asset tagging and counting services for corporate and governmental entities. The company markets its products through direct sales and sales agents, as well as through distributors. B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.