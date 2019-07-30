Reviewing Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR)’s and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)’s results

As Specialty Chemicals companies, Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quaker Chemical Corporation 200 2.86 N/A 5.13 38.92 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 86 0.82 N/A 11.09 7.28

In table 1 we can see Quaker Chemical Corporation and LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quaker Chemical Corporation. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Quaker Chemical Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than LyondellBasell Industries N.V., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quaker Chemical Corporation 0.00% 13.9% 8.4% LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 0.00% 40.7% 15%

Risk & Volatility

Quaker Chemical Corporation is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.45. From a competition point of view, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1.13 beta which is 13.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Quaker Chemical Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor LyondellBasell Industries N.V. are 1.5 and 0.8 respectively. Quaker Chemical Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Quaker Chemical Corporation and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quaker Chemical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has an average target price of $92.33, with potential upside of 10.09%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Quaker Chemical Corporation and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.7% and 75.7%. About 1.2% of Quaker Chemical Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quaker Chemical Corporation -4.18% -6.16% -2.83% -2.57% 33.93% 12.32% LyondellBasell Industries N.V. -2.71% -12.45% -6.17% -15.95% -27.9% -2.91%

For the past year Quaker Chemical Corporation has 12.32% stronger performance while LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has -2.91% weaker performance.

Summary

Quaker Chemical Corporation beats LyondellBasell Industries N.V. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications worldwide. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications. The company also provides metal finishing compounds to prepare metal surfaces for special treatments, such as galvanizing and tin plating, as well as to prepare metal for further processing; forming compounds used to facilitate the drawing and extrusion of metal products; chemical milling maskants for the aerospace industry; and temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products. In addition, it offers construction products comprising flexible sealants and protective coatings for various applications; bio-lubricants for forestry and construction industries; die casting lubricants; and chemical management services. The company serves steel, aluminum, automotive, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans, and other industries. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Quaker Chemical Products Corporation and changed its name to Quaker Chemical Corporation in August 1962. Quaker Chemical Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a manufacturer of chemicals and polymers, refiner of crude oil, producer of gasoline blending components, and developer and licensor of technologies for production of polymers worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Americas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins, including ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; polyolefins, such as polyethylene and polypropylene (PP); and PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds. The company also produces and sells propylene oxide and its derivatives; oxyfuels and related products; and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomers, methanol products, glacial acetic acids, vinyl acetate monomers, and ethylene oxides and derivatives. In addition, it refines crude oil into gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel; develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies; and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts, as well as purchases and sells ethylene. The company also exports its products. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.