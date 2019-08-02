Reviewing Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Quaker Chemical Corporation has 97.2% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 66.32% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.6% of Quaker Chemical Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.45% of all Specialty Chemicals companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Quaker Chemical Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quaker Chemical Corporation 0.00% 13.90% 8.40% Industry Average 11.64% 22.60% 7.11%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Quaker Chemical Corporation and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Quaker Chemical Corporation N/A 200 36.54 Industry Average 209.86M 1.80B 36.22

Quaker Chemical Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Quaker Chemical Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quaker Chemical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.17 2.33 2.17 2.48

The potential upside of the rivals is 25.94%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Quaker Chemical Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quaker Chemical Corporation -3.88% -8.16% -15.68% -6.07% 16.71% 5.45% Industry Average 1.81% 10.57% 11.17% 17.41% 19.01% 24.35%

For the past year Quaker Chemical Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Quaker Chemical Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Quaker Chemical Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.96 and has 2.19 Quick Ratio. Quaker Chemical Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Quaker Chemical Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

Quaker Chemical Corporation is 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.5. Competitively, Quaker Chemical Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 1.31 which is 31.36% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Quaker Chemical Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Quaker Chemical Corporation’s competitors beat Quaker Chemical Corporation.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications worldwide. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications. The company also provides metal finishing compounds to prepare metal surfaces for special treatments, such as galvanizing and tin plating, as well as to prepare metal for further processing; forming compounds used to facilitate the drawing and extrusion of metal products; chemical milling maskants for the aerospace industry; and temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products. In addition, it offers construction products comprising flexible sealants and protective coatings for various applications; bio-lubricants for forestry and construction industries; die casting lubricants; and chemical management services. The company serves steel, aluminum, automotive, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans, and other industries. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Quaker Chemical Products Corporation and changed its name to Quaker Chemical Corporation in August 1962. Quaker Chemical Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.