Reviewing Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD)’s and SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP)’s results

Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) and SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quad/Graphics Inc. 10 0.12 N/A -0.26 0.00 SPAR Group Inc. 1 0.09 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 highlights Quad/Graphics Inc. and SPAR Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) and SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quad/Graphics Inc. 0.00% -2.3% -0.4% SPAR Group Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -1.5%

Risk and Volatility

Quad/Graphics Inc.’s current beta is 1.66 and it happens to be 66.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, SPAR Group Inc. has a 0.58 beta which is 42.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Quad/Graphics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SPAR Group Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. SPAR Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Quad/Graphics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Quad/Graphics Inc. and SPAR Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.4% and 6.1%. Insiders held 5.8% of Quad/Graphics Inc. shares. Competitively, SPAR Group Inc. has 57.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quad/Graphics Inc. 36.59% 45.56% 2.63% -17.26% -44.01% -8.2% SPAR Group Inc. 1.65% 7.63% 5.55% 26.58% -42.18% 36.55%

For the past year Quad/Graphics Inc. has -8.2% weaker performance while SPAR Group Inc. has 36.55% stronger performance.

Summary

Quad/Graphics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors SPAR Group Inc.

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides print and other media services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services. It also provides marketing and other services, such as marketing strategy, media planning and placement, data insights, segmentation and response analytics services, creative services, videography, photography, workflow solutions, digital imaging, facilities management, and digital publishing services. In addition, the company offers interactive print solutions comprising image recognition and near field communication technology, mailing, distribution, logistics, and data optimization and hygiene services. Further, it manufactures ink. The company serves various blue chip companies that operate in various industries; and businesses and consumers that include retailers, publishers, and direct marketers. Quad/Graphics, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin.

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The companyÂ’s syndicated services include product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clientsÂ’ products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. Its dedicated services consist of syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the companyÂ’s project services comprise specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; drug, grocery, office supply, dollar, toy or specialty, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets, including discount and electronic stores, in-home and in-office, etc. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.