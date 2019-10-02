Reviewing Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD)’s and ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ)’s results

As Business Services businesses, Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) and ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quad/Graphics Inc. 10 3.25 32.06M -0.26 0.00 ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 2 0.00 20.41M -0.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Quad/Graphics Inc. and ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quad/Graphics Inc. 324,493,927.13% -2.3% -0.4% ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 1,338,272,900.14% -0.6% -0.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.66 beta indicates that Quad/Graphics Inc. is 66.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s 56.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.56 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Quad/Graphics Inc. are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Quad/Graphics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.4% of Quad/Graphics Inc. shares and 6.7% of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. shares. About 5.8% of Quad/Graphics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23.4% of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quad/Graphics Inc. 36.59% 45.56% 2.63% -17.26% -44.01% -8.2% ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 2.91% 22.07% 9.94% 32.09% -11.94% 35.11%

For the past year Quad/Graphics Inc. has -8.2% weaker performance while ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. has 35.11% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. beats Quad/Graphics Inc.

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides print and other media services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services. It also provides marketing and other services, such as marketing strategy, media planning and placement, data insights, segmentation and response analytics services, creative services, videography, photography, workflow solutions, digital imaging, facilities management, and digital publishing services. In addition, the company offers interactive print solutions comprising image recognition and near field communication technology, mailing, distribution, logistics, and data optimization and hygiene services. Further, it manufactures ink. The company serves various blue chip companies that operate in various industries; and businesses and consumers that include retailers, publishers, and direct marketers. Quad/Graphics, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. provides call center, back office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers customer contact centers, fulfillment operations, and information technology services, as well as manual and electronic toll collection, violation processing, and medical device tracking services. This segment also provides customer relationship management; billing, payment, and claims processing; data entry; document management; operational expertise; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; and system support and maintenance services. The Carpets segment engages in the retail of floor coverings, including carpets, hardwood, laminates, tiles, ceramic, porcelain, natural stone, vinyl planks and tiles, and area rugs, as well as specialty flooring comprising bamboo, leather, cork, and large format tiles to home builders, and commercial and retail customers. This segment also offers countertop and surrounds primarily for bathrooms and kitchens; kitchen, bathroom, and garage cabinets; closet and closet organizers; and window coverings consisting of blinds, shutters, and shades, as well as stone and solid surface fabrication services. The Phoenix segment manufactures book components; educational materials and related products producing value-added components; heavily illustrated books; specialty commercial products; and labels, box wraps, and folding carton solutions. This segment also provides printing and packaging solutions for the beauty, fragrance, and cosmetic and consumer-packaged goods markets. The company was formerly known as YouthStream Media Networks, Inc. and changed its name to ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. in October 2006. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in New York City, New York.