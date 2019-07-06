Reviewing QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS)’s and Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)’s results

QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS) and Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) have been rivals in the REIT – Industrial for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QTS Realty Trust Inc. 43 5.65 N/A -0.44 0.00 Uniti Group Inc. 13 1.64 N/A 0.04 237.44

Table 1 highlights QTS Realty Trust Inc. and Uniti Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us QTS Realty Trust Inc. and Uniti Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QTS Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% -2.7% -0.8% Uniti Group Inc. 0.00% -1.1% 0.4%

Volatility & Risk

QTS Realty Trust Inc. has a 0.78 beta, while its volatility is 22.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Uniti Group Inc. on the other hand, has 1.1 beta which makes it 10.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for QTS Realty Trust Inc. and Uniti Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QTS Realty Trust Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Uniti Group Inc. 2 2 0 2.50

The consensus price target of QTS Realty Trust Inc. is $46.5, with potential upside of 1.48%. Competitively Uniti Group Inc. has an average price target of $11.5, with potential upside of 24.46%. The data provided earlier shows that Uniti Group Inc. appears more favorable than QTS Realty Trust Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both QTS Realty Trust Inc. and Uniti Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 70.6% respectively. QTS Realty Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. Competitively, Uniti Group Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QTS Realty Trust Inc. 3.1% -2.51% 4.62% 12.32% 28.35% 22.81% Uniti Group Inc. -8.84% -16.99% -48.59% -48.33% -49.53% -34.43%

For the past year QTS Realty Trust Inc. had bullish trend while Uniti Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Uniti Group Inc. beats QTS Realty Trust Inc.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of carrier-neutral data centers in the United States. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

Uniti Group Inc., an internally managed real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications industry in the United States and Mexico. It operates in four business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, and Consumer CLEC. The company engages in the acquisition and leasing of mission-critical communications assets, such as fiber, data centers, consumer broadband, coaxial and upgradeable copper assets. It also provides infrastructure solutions, including cell site backhaul and small cell for wireless operators and Ethernet; and wavelengths and dark fiber for telecommunications carriers and enterprises. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates telecommunications towers for wireless carriers, as well as provides local telephone, high-speed Internet, and long distance service to approximately 37,000 customers. Its fiber network consists of 605,000 strand miles of fiber and approximately 5,450 customer connections, as well as operates 468 wireless communication towers. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Communications Sales & Leasing, Inc. and changed its name to Uniti Group Inc. in February 2017. Uniti Group Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.