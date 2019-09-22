Reviewing QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS)’s and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS) and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA). The two are both REIT – Industrial companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QTS Realty Trust Inc. 46 6.19 N/A -0.22 0.00 National Storage Affiliates Trust 30 5.52 N/A 0.02 1514.50

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of QTS Realty Trust Inc. and National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 represents QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS) and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QTS Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% National Storage Affiliates Trust 0.00% 0.1% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.63 beta indicates that QTS Realty Trust Inc. is 37.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, National Storage Affiliates Trust has beta of 0.37 which is 63.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for QTS Realty Trust Inc. and National Storage Affiliates Trust can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QTS Realty Trust Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 National Storage Affiliates Trust 0 1 2 2.67

QTS Realty Trust Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -0.51% and an $50.67 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of National Storage Affiliates Trust is $34.67, which is potential 4.77% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that National Storage Affiliates Trust looks more robust than QTS Realty Trust Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

QTS Realty Trust Inc. and National Storage Affiliates Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 95%. Insiders held 1.6% of QTS Realty Trust Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.91% of National Storage Affiliates Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QTS Realty Trust Inc. 1.92% 1.54% 4.59% 10.69% 10.56% 24.91% National Storage Affiliates Trust 3.84% 6.06% 2.3% 6.09% 5.72% 14.47%

For the past year QTS Realty Trust Inc. has stronger performance than National Storage Affiliates Trust

Summary

National Storage Affiliates Trust beats on 4 of the 7 factors QTS Realty Trust Inc.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of carrier-neutral data centers in the United States. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.