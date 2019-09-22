Reviewing QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS)’s and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS) and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA). The two are both REIT – Industrial companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|QTS Realty Trust Inc.
|46
|6.19
|N/A
|-0.22
|0.00
|National Storage Affiliates Trust
|30
|5.52
|N/A
|0.02
|1514.50
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of QTS Realty Trust Inc. and National Storage Affiliates Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 represents QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS) and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|QTS Realty Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|National Storage Affiliates Trust
|0.00%
|0.1%
|0%
Risk and Volatility
A 0.63 beta indicates that QTS Realty Trust Inc. is 37.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, National Storage Affiliates Trust has beta of 0.37 which is 63.00% less volatile than S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for QTS Realty Trust Inc. and National Storage Affiliates Trust can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|QTS Realty Trust Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|National Storage Affiliates Trust
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
QTS Realty Trust Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -0.51% and an $50.67 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of National Storage Affiliates Trust is $34.67, which is potential 4.77% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that National Storage Affiliates Trust looks more robust than QTS Realty Trust Inc. as far as analyst belief.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
QTS Realty Trust Inc. and National Storage Affiliates Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 95%. Insiders held 1.6% of QTS Realty Trust Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.91% of National Storage Affiliates Trust’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|QTS Realty Trust Inc.
|1.92%
|1.54%
|4.59%
|10.69%
|10.56%
|24.91%
|National Storage Affiliates Trust
|3.84%
|6.06%
|2.3%
|6.09%
|5.72%
|14.47%
For the past year QTS Realty Trust Inc. has stronger performance than National Storage Affiliates Trust
Summary
National Storage Affiliates Trust beats on 4 of the 7 factors QTS Realty Trust Inc.
QTS Realty Trust, Inc. focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of carrier-neutral data centers in the United States. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.
