Reviewing Qorvo Inc. (QRVO)’s and Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)’s results

We are comparing Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) and Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Semiconductor – Broad Line companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qorvo Inc. 70 2.57 N/A 0.92 79.66 Texas Instruments Incorporated 114 7.54 N/A 5.47 22.85

In table 1 we can see Qorvo Inc. and Texas Instruments Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Texas Instruments Incorporated seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Qorvo Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Qorvo Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Texas Instruments Incorporated, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qorvo Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 2.3% Texas Instruments Incorporated 0.00% 57.3% 30.9%

Volatility & Risk

Qorvo Inc. has a beta of 1.08 and its 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Texas Instruments Incorporated is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Qorvo Inc. are 3.9 and 2.7. Competitively, Texas Instruments Incorporated has 3.7 and 2.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Qorvo Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Texas Instruments Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Qorvo Inc. and Texas Instruments Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qorvo Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Texas Instruments Incorporated 1 7 3 2.27

Qorvo Inc.’s average target price is $74, while its potential upside is 4.17%. Competitively the average target price of Texas Instruments Incorporated is $113.55, which is potential -8.35% downside. Based on the data given earlier, Qorvo Inc. is looking more favorable than Texas Instruments Incorporated, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Qorvo Inc. and Texas Instruments Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 97% and 88.5% respectively. Insiders owned 0.5% of Qorvo Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Texas Instruments Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qorvo Inc. -2.71% 3.84% -3.03% 11.84% -9.33% 20.68% Texas Instruments Incorporated -3.09% 6.67% 7.5% 22.39% 12.71% 32.29%

For the past year Qorvo Inc. was less bullish than Texas Instruments Incorporated.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Texas Instruments Incorporated beats Qorvo Inc.

Qorvo, Inc. provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PA), low noise amplifiers, switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers. This segment supplies its solutions for use in mobile devices, including smartphones, notebook computers, wearables, tablets, and cellular-based applications for the Internet of things. The IDP segment supplies RF solutions for communications, network infrastructure, and defense applications, such as high performance defense systems, such as radar, electronic warfare and communication systems, Wi-Fi customer premises equipment for home and work, high speed connectivity in long-term evolution and 5G base stations, cloud connectivity via data center communications and telecom transport, and automotive connectivity and smart home solutions. This segment provides high power gallium arsenide, gallium nitride power amplifiers, low noise amplifiers, switches, CMOS system-on-a-chip solutions, premium BAW and SAW filter solutions, and various multichip and hybrid assemblies. The company sells its products directly to customers, as well as through a network of domestic and foreign sales representative firms and distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Qorvo, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers high volume analog and logic products for automotive safety devices, touch screen controllers, low voltage motor drivers, and integrated motor controllers; and power products to manage power requirements using battery management solutions, portable power components, power supply controls, and point-of-load products. This segment also provides high performance analog products, such as high-speed data converters, amplifiers, sensors, high reliability products, interface products, and precision products; and silicon valley analog products, including power management, data converter, interface, and operational amplifier products that are used in manufacturing various electronic systems. The Embedded Processing segment offers processors, including digital signal processors and applications processors; microcontrollers, such as self-contained systems with a processor core, memory, and peripherals that are designed to control a set of specific tasks for electronic equipment; and connectivity products that enable electronic equipment to connect and transfer data wirelessly. It also provides DLP products primarily used in projectors to create high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as online. Texas Instruments Incorporated was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.