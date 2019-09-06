Reviewing Qorvo Inc. (QRVO)’s and NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN)’s results

Since Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) and NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) are part of the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qorvo Inc. 70 2.66 N/A 0.92 79.66 NeoPhotonics Corporation 6 0.92 N/A -0.86 0.00

In table 1 we can see Qorvo Inc. and NeoPhotonics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qorvo Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 2.3% NeoPhotonics Corporation 0.00% -24.5% -11.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.08 beta means Qorvo Inc.’s volatility is 8.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. NeoPhotonics Corporation’s 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.6 beta.

Liquidity

3.9 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Qorvo Inc. Its rival NeoPhotonics Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1.5 respectively. Qorvo Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NeoPhotonics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Qorvo Inc. and NeoPhotonics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qorvo Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 NeoPhotonics Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Qorvo Inc. is $75, with potential downside of -0.60%. Competitively the average price target of NeoPhotonics Corporation is $6.25, which is potential -3.40% downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Qorvo Inc. is looking more favorable than NeoPhotonics Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97% of Qorvo Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.2% of NeoPhotonics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Qorvo Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of NeoPhotonics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qorvo Inc. -2.71% 3.84% -3.03% 11.84% -9.33% 20.68% NeoPhotonics Corporation -7.46% 1.55% -33.09% -34.33% -26.44% -29.17%

For the past year Qorvo Inc. had bullish trend while NeoPhotonics Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Qorvo Inc. beats NeoPhotonics Corporation.

Qorvo, Inc. provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PA), low noise amplifiers, switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers. This segment supplies its solutions for use in mobile devices, including smartphones, notebook computers, wearables, tablets, and cellular-based applications for the Internet of things. The IDP segment supplies RF solutions for communications, network infrastructure, and defense applications, such as high performance defense systems, such as radar, electronic warfare and communication systems, Wi-Fi customer premises equipment for home and work, high speed connectivity in long-term evolution and 5G base stations, cloud connectivity via data center communications and telecom transport, and automotive connectivity and smart home solutions. This segment provides high power gallium arsenide, gallium nitride power amplifiers, low noise amplifiers, switches, CMOS system-on-a-chip solutions, premium BAW and SAW filter solutions, and various multichip and hybrid assemblies. The company sells its products directly to customers, as well as through a network of domestic and foreign sales representative firms and distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Qorvo, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; and optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generates ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as integrated coherent receivers (ICRs), which decodes the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals. The company also engages in developing pluggable coherent modules that combine NLW-ITLA with ICR and a coherent modulator; and offers 100G products for the client side and datacenter applications. In addition, it offers network products and solutions, including application-specific passive optical functionalities in modules or sub-system configurations; transceiver modules for various low speed access and mobile backhaul applications; and products for test and measurement, instrumentation, industrial, and research applications. The company sells its products to network equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force in North America, Europe, Russia, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as NanoGram Corporation and changed its name to NeoPhotonics Corporation in 2002. NeoPhotonics Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.