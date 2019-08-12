Reviewing Qorvo Inc. (QRVO)’s and ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) and ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX). The two are both Semiconductor – Broad Line companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qorvo Inc. 69 2.58 N/A 0.92 79.66 ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A 0.38 11.50

Table 1 highlights Qorvo Inc. and ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Qorvo Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Qorvo Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qorvo Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 2.3% ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. 0.00% 12.5% 4.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Qorvo Inc. are 3.9 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Qorvo Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Qorvo Inc. and ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qorvo Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Qorvo Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 6.64% and an $74 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97% of Qorvo Inc. shares and 5.7% of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Qorvo Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qorvo Inc. -2.71% 3.84% -3.03% 11.84% -9.33% 20.68% ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. -3.1% 3.55% -2.88% 11.45% -10.15% 16.8%

For the past year Qorvo Inc. has stronger performance than ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.

Summary

Qorvo Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.

Qorvo, Inc. provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PA), low noise amplifiers, switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers. This segment supplies its solutions for use in mobile devices, including smartphones, notebook computers, wearables, tablets, and cellular-based applications for the Internet of things. The IDP segment supplies RF solutions for communications, network infrastructure, and defense applications, such as high performance defense systems, such as radar, electronic warfare and communication systems, Wi-Fi customer premises equipment for home and work, high speed connectivity in long-term evolution and 5G base stations, cloud connectivity via data center communications and telecom transport, and automotive connectivity and smart home solutions. This segment provides high power gallium arsenide, gallium nitride power amplifiers, low noise amplifiers, switches, CMOS system-on-a-chip solutions, premium BAW and SAW filter solutions, and various multichip and hybrid assemblies. The company sells its products directly to customers, as well as through a network of domestic and foreign sales representative firms and distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Qorvo, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions. It also provides advanced packages, including aCSP; fcCSP; flip-chip package in package, package on package, and BGA packages; hybrid, advanced single sided substrate, integrated passive device, high-bandwidth, and fan-out wafer-level packages; IC wire bonding packages; system-in-package products (SiP) and modules; and interconnect materials, as well as assembles automotive electronic products. In addition, the company offers a range of semiconductor testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing, logic/mixed-signal/RF module and SiP/MEMS/discrete final testing, and test-related services, as well as drop shipment services; and packaging, testing and shipment, and flip-chip and wafer bumping services. Further, it provides electronic manufacturing services in relation to computers, peripherals, communications, industrial, automotive, and storage and server applications; designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells electronic components and telecommunications equipment motherboards; develops, sells, and leases real estate properties; and produces substrates. The company serves customers in communication, computing, and consumer electronic/industrial/automotive sectors. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.