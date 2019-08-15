Reviewing QEP Resources Inc. (QEP)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of QEP Resources Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.40% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand QEP Resources Inc. has 0.6% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.16% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has QEP Resources Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QEP Resources Inc. 0.00% -35.50% -16.40% Industry Average 27.02% 28.36% 9.27%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing QEP Resources Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio QEP Resources Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 553.35M 2.05B 17.96

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for QEP Resources Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QEP Resources Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.40 2.18 2.12 2.31

With average target price of $9.42, QEP Resources Inc. has a potential upside of 146.92%. The potential upside of the competitors is 20.46%. Based on the results shown earlier, QEP Resources Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of QEP Resources Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QEP Resources Inc. -6.07% -29.79% -31.54% -42.51% -52.77% -12.08% Industry Average 2.27% 5.05% 5.45% 13.99% 11.52% 19.39%

For the past year QEP Resources Inc. has -12.08% weaker performance while QEP Resources Inc.’s peers have 19.39% stronger performance.

Risk and Volatility

QEP Resources Inc. has a beta of 1.88 and its 88.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, QEP Resources Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.17 which is 16.65% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

QEP Resources Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

QEP Resources Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors QEP Resources Inc.

QEP Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, Permian Basin in western Texas; Pinedale Anticline in western Wyoming; Uinta Basin in eastern Utah; Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana; and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 731.4 MMboe. The company sells its gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) to various customers, including wholesale marketers, industrial users, local distribution companies, utilities, and other companies. In addition, it operates an underground gas storage facility. QEP Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.