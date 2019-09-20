Reviewing QEP Resources Inc. (QEP)’s and EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)’s results

QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) and EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Pipelines that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QEP Resources Inc. 6 0.65 N/A -4.54 0.00 EnLink Midstream LLC 10 0.53 N/A -0.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of QEP Resources Inc. and EnLink Midstream LLC.

Profitability

Table 2 shows QEP Resources Inc. and EnLink Midstream LLC’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QEP Resources Inc. 0.00% -35.5% -16.4% EnLink Midstream LLC 0.00% -9.1% -1.9%

Volatility and Risk

QEP Resources Inc.’s current beta is 1.88 and it happens to be 88.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, EnLink Midstream LLC is 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.95 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for QEP Resources Inc. and EnLink Midstream LLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QEP Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 EnLink Midstream LLC 0 3 1 2.25

$8 is QEP Resources Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 90.02%. EnLink Midstream LLC on the other hand boasts of a $12.2 average target price and a 43.70% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, QEP Resources Inc. is looking more favorable than EnLink Midstream LLC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both QEP Resources Inc. and EnLink Midstream LLC are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 61.21% respectively. 0.6% are QEP Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, EnLink Midstream LLC has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QEP Resources Inc. -6.07% -29.79% -31.54% -42.51% -52.77% -12.08% EnLink Midstream LLC -4.67% -6.43% -13.36% -13.51% -40.19% 1.16%

For the past year QEP Resources Inc. has -12.08% weaker performance while EnLink Midstream LLC has 1.16% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors EnLink Midstream LLC beats QEP Resources Inc.

QEP Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, Permian Basin in western Texas; Pinedale Anticline in western Wyoming; Uinta Basin in eastern Utah; Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana; and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 731.4 MMboe. The company sells its gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) to various customers, including wholesale marketers, industrial users, local distribution companies, utilities, and other companies. In addition, it operates an underground gas storage facility. QEP Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

EnLink Midstream, LLC gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its midstream energy asset network includes approximately 11,000 miles of pipelines; 20 natural gas processing plants; 7 fractionators; barge and rail terminals; product storage facilities; brine disposal wells; and a crude oil trucking fleet. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. EnLink Midstream, LLC is a subsidiary of Devon Energy Corporation.