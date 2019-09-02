Reviewing QCR Holdings Inc. (QCRH)’s and West Bancorporation Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)’s results

This is a contrast between QCR Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) and West Bancorporation Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Southwest Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QCR Holdings Inc. 35 2.87 N/A 3.05 12.55 West Bancorporation Inc. 21 4.77 N/A 1.71 12.39

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of QCR Holdings Inc. and West Bancorporation Inc. West Bancorporation Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to QCR Holdings Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. QCR Holdings Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of West Bancorporation Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides QCR Holdings Inc. and West Bancorporation Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QCR Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 0.9% West Bancorporation Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

QCR Holdings Inc. is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.77. Competitively, West Bancorporation Inc.’s 30.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.7 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.4% of QCR Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 38.7% of West Bancorporation Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.8% of QCR Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QCR Holdings Inc. 3.83% 10.13% 12.96% 11.9% -12.55% 19.23% West Bancorporation Inc. -4.21% -1.99% 1.97% -1.63% -14.25% 10.95%

For the past year QCR Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than West Bancorporation Inc.

Summary

QCR Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors West Bancorporation Inc.

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. It accepts deposits, and invests in loans/leases and securities. The companyÂ’s deposits include noninterest and interest bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises loans to small and mid-sized businesses; business loans, including lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; term loans for the acquisition of facilities, equipment, and other purposes; commercial and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home improvement, home equity, motor vehicle, and signature loans, as well as small personal credit lines. In addition, it is involved in leasing machinery and equipment to commercial and industrial businesses under direct financing lease contracts; and issuing various trust preferred securities. The company serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Des Moines/Ankeny, and Rockford communities. QCR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.