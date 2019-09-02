Reviewing QCR Holdings Inc. (QCRH)’s and Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR)’s results

QCR Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) and Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR) compete against each other in the Regional – Southwest Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QCR Holdings Inc. 35 2.87 N/A 3.05 12.55 Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. 96 3.92 N/A 7.03 13.50

In table 1 we can see QCR Holdings Inc. and Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than QCR Holdings Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. QCR Holdings Inc. is presently more affordable than Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents QCR Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) and Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QCR Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 0.9% Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. 0.00% 13.5% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

QCR Holdings Inc. has a 0.77 beta, while its volatility is 23.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s beta is 1.32 which is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both QCR Holdings Inc. and Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.4% and 83.6% respectively. About 3.8% of QCR Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QCR Holdings Inc. 3.83% 10.13% 12.96% 11.9% -12.55% 19.23% Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. -0.94% 1.23% -5.12% -4.31% -15.02% 7.96%

For the past year QCR Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.

Summary

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors QCR Holdings Inc.

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. It accepts deposits, and invests in loans/leases and securities. The companyÂ’s deposits include noninterest and interest bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises loans to small and mid-sized businesses; business loans, including lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; term loans for the acquisition of facilities, equipment, and other purposes; commercial and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home improvement, home equity, motor vehicle, and signature loans, as well as small personal credit lines. In addition, it is involved in leasing machinery and equipment to commercial and industrial businesses under direct financing lease contracts; and issuing various trust preferred securities. The company serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Des Moines/Ankeny, and Rockford communities. QCR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services. The company also offers consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. Its international banking services comprise accepting deposits, making loans, issuing letter of credits, handling foreign collections, transmitting funds, and dealing in foreign exchange. In addition, the company acts as correspondent for approximately 241 financial institutions; offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; provides capital market services consisting of sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory services, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and supports international business activities. Further, it offers insurance and securities brokerage services; holds securities for investment purposes; and provides loans to qualified borrowers, as well as offers investment management services to Frost-managed mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. The company operates approximately 136 financial centers and approximately 1,200 ATMs in Texas. It serves energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, military, and transportation industries. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.