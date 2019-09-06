Reviewing QCR Holdings Inc. (QCRH)’s and BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF)’s results

Both QCR Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) and BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Southwest Banks industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QCR Holdings Inc. 35 2.91 N/A 3.05 12.55 BOK Financial Corporation 81 3.22 N/A 6.62 12.64

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of QCR Holdings Inc. and BOK Financial Corporation. BOK Financial Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than QCR Holdings Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. QCR Holdings Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has QCR Holdings Inc. and BOK Financial Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QCR Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 0.9% BOK Financial Corporation 0.00% 11% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

QCR Holdings Inc. has a beta of 0.77 and its 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, BOK Financial Corporation has beta of 1.23 which is 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for QCR Holdings Inc. and BOK Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QCR Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BOK Financial Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, BOK Financial Corporation’s potential upside is 19.65% and its average price target is $92.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.4% of QCR Holdings Inc. shares and 40.9% of BOK Financial Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 3.8% of QCR Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of BOK Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QCR Holdings Inc. 3.83% 10.13% 12.96% 11.9% -12.55% 19.23% BOK Financial Corporation -0.31% 9.98% -3.13% -1.66% -15.01% 14.11%

For the past year QCR Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BOK Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors BOK Financial Corporation beats QCR Holdings Inc.

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. It accepts deposits, and invests in loans/leases and securities. The companyÂ’s deposits include noninterest and interest bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises loans to small and mid-sized businesses; business loans, including lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; term loans for the acquisition of facilities, equipment, and other purposes; commercial and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home improvement, home equity, motor vehicle, and signature loans, as well as small personal credit lines. In addition, it is involved in leasing machinery and equipment to commercial and industrial businesses under direct financing lease contracts; and issuing various trust preferred securities. The company serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Des Moines/Ankeny, and Rockford communities. QCR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

BOK Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, operates BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury and cash management services, and customer risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. This segment also operates TransFund electronic funds network. The Consumer Banking segment provides lending and deposit services to small business customers through the retail branch network; and mortgage banking services. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private banking, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, wholesale/retail sector, and energy sector loans. It also offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other enhancements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; and residential mortgage, personal, and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides automated teller machines (ATM), call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2015, it operated 2,021 TransFund ATM locations. BOK Financial Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.